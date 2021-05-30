Highway patrol reports the arrest of three on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 37-year old Sharpsburg, Maryland resident, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

David Shedd was accused of felony counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Shedd also was accused of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

An Odgen, Iowa resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of misdemeanor domestic assault. Twenty-seven-year-old Drew Lowery was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center. The patrol reports a Green City resident was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County.

Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Henness was accused of felony driving while intoxicated/persistent offender and exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 miles an hour. Ms. Henness was held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

