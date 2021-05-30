Highway patrol reports the arrest of three on Saturday

Local News May 30, 2021May 30, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 37-year old Sharpsburg, Maryland resident, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

David Shedd was accused of felony counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Shedd also was accused of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a valid license.  He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

An Odgen, Iowa resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of misdemeanor domestic assault.  Twenty-seven-year-old Drew Lowery was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.  The patrol reports a Green City resident was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County.

Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Henness was accused of felony driving while intoxicated/persistent offender and exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 miles an hour.  Ms. Henness was held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

