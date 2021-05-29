Highway patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton teenager in Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton resident in Livingston County the night of May 28th on several allegations.

Eighteen-year-old Beau Ireland was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a minor visibly intoxicated. He was also accused of a person under 21 possessing a reproduced, modified, or altered driver’s license, military identification, or identification card.

Ireland was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department before being released.

Related