Chillicothe Fire Department responds to house fire on Route U

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe firefighters responded to a house fire at mid-day Sunday on Route U, northwest of Chillicothe.

Upon arriving at 9327 Route U, firefighters found heavy smoke at the structure. A spokesman noted the main fire was found in the kitchen with an extension to the attic space. Approximately 1,250 gallons of water were used in putting out the house fire.

The department listed the occupant as Tom Hogan and the owner of the house as Bill Christison of rural Chillicothe.

Firefighters received the call at 11:30 Sunday morning and were able to return to service nearly two hours later.

Related