Head-on collision sends Bethany man to hospital via medical helicopter

A Bethany resident received serious injuries in the head-on collision of two cars Saturday afternoon east of Bethany.

Fifty-seven-year-old Christopher Appel was flown by medical helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Appel was a passenger in a car driven by his wife, 55-year old Lisa Appel who was not reported injured. The driver of the other car, 75-year old James Helton of Gilman City, was also spared injuries during the crash.

The crash took place five miles east of Bethany on 330th Street as the car driven by Lisa Appel was eastbound and the vehicle operated by Helton was westbound when they collided head-on.

Both vehicles had moderate damage and all three occupants were wearing seat belts.

