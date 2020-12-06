Chillicothe firefighters respond to county road LIV 529

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Saturday afternoon extinguished a small grass fire on Livingston County Road 529.

A report from the fire department quoted the resident as saying he was burning a pond embankment and the flames spread to a ditch next to the road. Approximately one-quarter of an acre was on fire when firefighters arrived. Two hundred (200) gallons of water were used to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters were on the scene about 20 minutes with the owner’s name and address listed as Courtney Diggs of 9591 LIV 529.

