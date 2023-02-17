Hawley sends letter seeking answers on federal funding of Washington University Pediatric Transgender Clinic

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

As part of his ongoing investigation, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor Dr. Andrew Martin and BJC HealthCare President and CEO Richard Liekweg today, requesting information about the receipt and use of federal funds in connection with The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“I appreciate the University’s promise to investigate these claims thoroughly and accommodate congressional oversight requests,” wrote Senator Hawley. “I now write to request specific information and records relevant to the receipt and use of federal funds in connection with the Transgender Center.”

Hawley continued, “Federal taxpayer dollars should never be used to perform gender-transition procedures on minors. If the Center has used federal funds for these purposes, the American people should know.”

Senator Hawley introduced legislation that would allow those who were harmed by gender-transition procedures as minors to bring lawsuits against the participating individuals and entities. His bill would also prohibit federal funding to go to any pediatric gender clinic, to any university or hospital that is affiliated with a pediatric gender clinic, and for any gender-transition procedure performed on minors.

Last week, upon announcing his investigation, Senator Hawley sent a letter to the university chancellor, hospital president, and the center’s co-directors demanding the institutions immediately take steps to preserve all records, written and electronic, regarding gender-related treatments performed on minors since the opening of the Center.

