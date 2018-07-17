Grundy R-5 Board of Education sets date for tax rate hearing

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education Monday evening set the date for its tax rate hearing which will be held at the high school in Galt on the evening of August 13th at 5:30.

Updates were presented on maintenance items, including repairs to the Ag Shop roof and work to be done in the high school bathrooms. The board discussed painting the gym and stage at the elementary school in Humphreys, but it decided to not do it at this time.

Louie Berry spoke with the board on behalf of the Galt Lions Club concerning improvements to the ballfield.

Like this: Like Loading...