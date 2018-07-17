Stewartsville native named Chairman of North American Bison Registry Committee

A Stewartsville native was recently named the chairman of the North American Bison Registry Committee.

National Bison Association President Dick Gehring of Moundridge, Kansas appointed Connor Elliott to the position. A news release reports Elliott assumed the position after former chairman Gerald Parsons of Stafford, Oklahoma announced he would step down as chairman but remain on the North American Bison Registry Committee.

Elliott previously served as secretary for the committee and supervised the development of its record-keeping software. He is a lifetime member of the National Bison Association and serves as a veterinarian with the United States Department of Agriculture in Durango, Colorado.

Elliott got his start with bison when he purchased a few bred cows for his supervised agricultural FFA project when he was a student at Stewartsville and initially kept the animals on a family farm near Chillicothe. Elliott still maintains a small herd on his father’s farm north of Stewartsville.

The North American Bison Registry is made up of scientists, veterinarians, and bison producers to preserve the heritage of the American Bison. The Registry is charged with establishing rules and protocols to genetically test and register North America’s bison population.

