Grundy County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Monday mornings’ report from the Grundy County Health Department added ten more COVID-19 cases to the running total.

Year to date, the total number of cases is 617 in Grundy County. The report shows 456 are confirmed for COVID-19 while the rest are listed as probable. The department of health and senior services shows the positivity rate at 25 percent.

The number of active cases in Grundy County has dropped by three when compared to Saturday’s report. There are 126 active cases and 18 deaths.

Statewide, Monday morning’s dashboard report shows 275,000 COVID-19 cases out of nearly three million tests. It’s an average of about 3,400 positives per day. Reports, as of Friday, indicate Missouri has had 3,561 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares