Two from Trenton arrested on drug charges; Galt man arrested on two domestic assault charges

Three individuals are facing felony charges in Grundy County following their arrests on Friday.

Both 38-year-old Christopher James Warren of Trenton and 41-year-old Kimberly McCracken of Trenton are charged with possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid—listed as methamphetamine. Each also is accused of unlawful possession or use of drug paraphernalia which was described in court documents as a glass smoking pipe.

Warren is held in custody without a bond while McCracken has a $7,500 cash bond. Warren has previous convictions in Grundy County of domestic assault in February 2006 and delivery of a controlled substance in January of 2018. A Harrison County case in April of 2018 shows Warren was convicted of forgery. McCracken has a previous conviction in Grundy County in August 2015 for felony possession of a controlled substance.

A resident of Galt, 34-year-old Warren James Roberts, was arrested on a pair of assault charges. Bond is $10,000 in cash.

Roberts is accused of assault in the 2nd degree by allegedly using a wooden club to injure another person who had been struck about the head, arm, and back. Roberts also is accused of second-degree domestic assault in that a female was allegedly grabbed by the neck and shoved to the ground.

Warren, McCracken, and Roberts are to appear Tuesday, November 24th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

