An executive order is in effect in Chillicothe and Livingston County for people to wear face masks while in public.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber of Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital believes the requirement should extend to other counties in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

Steve discusses COVID-19 in detail as well as other topics in this interview produced by KTTN’s John Anthony.

