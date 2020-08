The Grundy County Health Department will give away reusable cloth face masks at a drive-through event.

Free masks will be available in the east/lower parking lot of the health department in Trenton the afternoon of Tuesday, August 25th from 2 to 4 o’clock. Participants are asked to enter through the 17th Street entrance.

Contact the health department for more information at 359-4196. Messages can also be sent to the Grundy County Health Department on Facebook.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares