Caldwell County Health Department reports new case of COVID-19, five cases remain active

The Caldwell County Health Department reports one new case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 47.

Thirty-seven of the cases have been confirmed, and 10 are probable. Five are active, and 41 have recovered. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Health Department office is closed to foot traffic through Thursday, August 20th due to an ongoing quarantine. Staff will call to reschedule appointments scheduled during the closure. Staff is available by phone for questions or to schedule appointments for next week at 816-586-2311.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares