A Missouri Day recap and review will be held at the Grundy County Emergency Management fourth quarter all-hazards meeting next month.

Emergency response partners can attend the meeting in the Trenton Fire Department’s training room on October 18th at 10 a.m.

Other items on the agenda include a 2022 full-scale exercise review, the 2023 exercise timetable, 911 grant, and system updates, and partner updates.