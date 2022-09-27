Grundy County Democrats to meet October 4

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County Democrats will meet Tuesday, October 4th, at 6:30 p.m., at the BTC Bank Community Room, 1000 Oklahoma Avenue, in Trenton.

All are invited to meet Henry Martin, Democratic candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives, who will be the main speaker. Party candidates for Missouri Auditor, Alan Green, Senate candidate, Michael Baumli, and House candidate, Lois Pontius are also invited.

The Democratic Central Committee will meet, as well, and finalize plans for the October 14th and 15th Missouri Days Festival parade and the booth at the Fairgrounds. Contact Marie Dolan at 660-359-1917 for further information.