The Grundy County Commission will hold bid openings regarding three bridges next week.

The bid openings will be at the courthouse in Trenton on May 31st at 11 a.m. The bridges are on Northwest 60th Street, Northeast 30th Street, and Southwest 86th Avenue.

The agenda also includes Ambulance Director Sarah Porter at 10 a.m.