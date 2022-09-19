Grundy County Clerk announces write-in candidate files for Presiding Commissioner

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

Grundy County has a write-in candidate for the November 8th General Election.

Kevin Ireland of Trenton has filed as a write-in candidate for the position of Presiding Commissioner.

According to County Clerk Betty Spickard, Kevin Ireland will be a non-partisan candidate, meaning he doesn’t have to align with any political party.

Presiding Commissioner Philip Ray won the Republican party nomination in the August 2nd election. Only his name will appear on the printed ballots.

The Grundy County Clerk reported October 28th at 5 pm is the deadline for any write-in candidates to file their intentions for any Grundy County office up for election this November.

Other office-holders were nominated in the August primary and have no opponents at this time for November balloting.