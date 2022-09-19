Trenton man charged with leaving the scene of an accident

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

A Trenton man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which police said property damage exceeded $1,000.

Twenty-six-year-old Bradley Eugene Simpson was arrested by police on Saturday. Bond is $2,000 cash with Simpson scheduled on September 27th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Documents say Simpson was driving a motor vehicle on August 22nd when a property damage incident occurred at 2405 Chestnut Street. Simpson is alleged to have known property damage occurred but left the scene without giving sufficient information to the owner or a police officer.