Results of events and activities announced at Gallatin Chautauqua

Gallatin’s Chautauqua, despite the rain on Saturday, attracted 59 entries for a car show. The top entry came from Bryce Terry with a 1961 Impala. Judged to have the best paint was Al Stantucci with a 2012 Challenger. The People’s choice award went to Syd Terry with a 1955 Chevy pickup. Entry fees raised $856 as a benefit for the Daviess County nutrition site.

Among the results for the Chautauqua baby show in Gallatin, the Little Miss was won by Lucy Adams, and the Little Mister category was won by Parker Kreatz.

There was a cornhole tournament with the first-place winning team of Jerid Parker and TJ Newell.

The Gallatin Theater League presented a play with three sold-out audiences.

One hundred twenty people took part in the wine stroll which involved 20 participating locations at Gallatin.

Forty booths were set up this past weekend in and around the Gallatin square.

There were carnival games and inflatables. Two bands performed on the Chautauqua stage. A parade was held at mid-afternoon Saturday with recognition for the grand marshals: Wayne and Carol Wood.

Kate Chrisman of Gallatin served as the overall chairman for the Gallatin Chautauqua.