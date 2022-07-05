Green City Chamber of Commerce announces event winners during Independence Day celebration

Local News July 5, 2022July 5, 2022 KTTN News
Independence Day Celebration
The Green City Chamber of Commerce hosted a large July 4 Celebration in Green City and despite the heat, many families enjoyed a full day of activities on the square.

Kids activities were held throughout the day, as well as a car show, cornhole tournament, and basketball tournament. The evening concluded with music by Red Brush and a fireworks display.

Winners of contests are listed below:

FireCracker Pageant Winners

  • Queen FireCracker – Alexa Lee
  • Miss FireCracker – Kaitlyn Clark
  • Mini Miss FireCracker – Paisley McClamroch
  • Little Miss FireCracker – Kayli Brandon

Kiddie Parade 

  • Best Bike – Jace Pagen
  • Best Motorized Vehicle – Cade and Blaine Zeller
  • Most Patriotic – Aurora and Beau Ernst
  • Best Animal – Lily and Colin Rice and Liam Letner
  • Best Wagon – Isaiah Perez

Parade 

  • Best Tractor – Jerry Jacobs
  • Best Old Car – Alexa Lee
  • Best Old Pickup – Randy Kincanon
  • Best ATV/UTV – Racheal Hall
  • Best Float – Green City FFA
  • Best Team – Herschbergers Belgians
  • Most Patriotic – Green Castle Lions Club
  • Best Overall – Green City FFA

Car Show 

  • Best of Show – Kenny Broyles – ’54 Chevy
  • Best 2×4 Pick-up – Jeff Eddy – ’72 Chevy
  • Best 4×4 Pickup – Braydon Cooper – ’78 Ford Custom
  • Cleanest Car – Kenny Broyles – ’54 Chevy 5600
  • Best Tractor – Jerry Jacobs – ’62 International 1066

Tennis Ball Roll raffle

  1. Dylan Rollins
  2. Brenda Greybuffalo
  3. Luke Perkins

Baby Show 

  • Mrs.Photogenic – Blakely Davison
  • Mr. Photogenic – Easton Keller
  • Most Patriotic – Karli Stamps
