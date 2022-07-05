Green City Chamber of Commerce announces event winners during Independence Day celebration

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Green City Chamber of Commerce hosted a large July 4 Celebration in Green City and despite the heat, many families enjoyed a full day of activities on the square.

Kids activities were held throughout the day, as well as a car show, cornhole tournament, and basketball tournament. The evening concluded with music by Red Brush and a fireworks display.

Winners of contests are listed below:

FireCracker Pageant Winners

Queen FireCracker – Alexa Lee

Miss FireCracker – Kaitlyn Clark

Mini Miss FireCracker – Paisley McClamroch

Little Miss FireCracker – Kayli Brandon

Kiddie Parade

Best Bike – Jace Pagen

Best Motorized Vehicle – Cade and Blaine Zeller

Most Patriotic – Aurora and Beau Ernst

Best Animal – Lily and Colin Rice and Liam Letner

Best Wagon – Isaiah Perez

Parade

Best Tractor – Jerry Jacobs

Best Old Car – Alexa Lee

Best Old Pickup – Randy Kincanon

Best ATV/UTV – Racheal Hall

Best Float – Green City FFA

Best Team – Herschbergers Belgians

Most Patriotic – Green Castle Lions Club

Best Overall – Green City FFA

Car Show

Best of Show – Kenny Broyles – ’54 Chevy

Best 2×4 Pick-up – Jeff Eddy – ’72 Chevy

Best 4×4 Pickup – Braydon Cooper – ’78 Ford Custom

Cleanest Car – Kenny Broyles – ’54 Chevy 5600

Best Tractor – Jerry Jacobs – ’62 International 1066

Tennis Ball Roll raffle

Dylan Rollins Brenda Greybuffalo Luke Perkins

Baby Show

Mrs.Photogenic – Blakely Davison

Mr. Photogenic – Easton Keller

Most Patriotic – Karli Stamps