Green City Chamber of Commerce announces event winners during Independence Day celebration

The Green City Chamber of Commerce hosted a large July 4 Celebration in Green City and despite the heat, many families enjoyed a full day of activities on the square.
Kids activities were held throughout the day, as well as a car show, cornhole tournament, and basketball tournament. The evening concluded with music by Red Brush and a fireworks display.
Winners of contests are listed below:
FireCracker Pageant Winners
- Queen FireCracker – Alexa Lee
- Miss FireCracker – Kaitlyn Clark
- Mini Miss FireCracker – Paisley McClamroch
- Little Miss FireCracker – Kayli Brandon
Kiddie Parade
- Best Bike – Jace Pagen
- Best Motorized Vehicle – Cade and Blaine Zeller
- Most Patriotic – Aurora and Beau Ernst
- Best Animal – Lily and Colin Rice and Liam Letner
- Best Wagon – Isaiah Perez
Parade
- Best Tractor – Jerry Jacobs
- Best Old Car – Alexa Lee
- Best Old Pickup – Randy Kincanon
- Best ATV/UTV – Racheal Hall
- Best Float – Green City FFA
- Best Team – Herschbergers Belgians
- Most Patriotic – Green Castle Lions Club
- Best Overall – Green City FFA
Car Show
- Best of Show – Kenny Broyles – ’54 Chevy
- Best 2×4 Pick-up – Jeff Eddy – ’72 Chevy
- Best 4×4 Pickup – Braydon Cooper – ’78 Ford Custom
- Cleanest Car – Kenny Broyles – ’54 Chevy 5600
- Best Tractor – Jerry Jacobs – ’62 International 1066
Tennis Ball Roll raffle
- Dylan Rollins
- Brenda Greybuffalo
- Luke Perkins
Baby Show
- Mrs.Photogenic – Blakely Davison
- Mr. Photogenic – Easton Keller
- Most Patriotic – Karli Stamps