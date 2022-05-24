Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra conducting fundraising campaign

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra is conducting a fundraising campaign as it enters its 13th year. The group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and it depends on financial donations for its funding.

Contributions provide revenue to purchase new music. They also help cover expenses for publicity, printing programs for performances, and mailings.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra has a Donors Club with five levels of giving. The levels include Friends of the GRVCO with donations of $25 to $49, Partners of the GRVCO with $50 to $149, the Artist’s Circle with $150 to $499, the Conductor’s Circle with $500 to $999, and the Bravo Club with $1,000 or more. Donors Club members are acknowledged in concert programs.

Contact Donors Club Chairperson Terri Critten for more information on how to donate at 660-663-7084.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s summer concert is scheduled to be in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on June 18th at 7 p.m.