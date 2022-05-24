Man from Kidder arrested for failure to register as a sex offender

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man from Kidder on Sunday, May 22.

Forty-eight-year-old James Lindsay Gause was accused of felony failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $5,000 and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 24.

Court documents accuse Gause of failing to comply with registration requirements of Missouri Statutes by failing to register a Mazda RX8 he was operating with law enforcement. He is required to register as a sex offender because he was convicted in Daviess County in January 2009 of second-degree statutory sodomy.

(Booking photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)