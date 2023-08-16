Governor Mike Parson announces seven appointment to various boards and commissions

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions.

Deanna Bokel, of Weldon Spring, was appointed to the Board of Nursing Home Administrators.

Ms. Bokel currently serves as director of corporate compliance for Stonebridge Senior Living. She previously served as a registered nurse in Acute Medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Ms. Bokel is a licensed nursing home administrator and is board certified in gerontological nursing. She holds a degree in nursing from Barnes-Jewish School of Nursing.

Jhan Hurn, of Joplin, was appointed to the Mental Health Commission.

Mr. Hurn currently serves as president of the Joplin Sports Authority and as a board member of the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Jasper. He previously served as president and CEO of Jasper County Sheltered Facilities Association, also known as Community Support Services of Missouri, and as past president of the Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club. Mr. Hurn holds a Bachelor of Science in business and accounting from Missouri Southern State University.

Judith Meyer, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission.

Dr. Meyer is a retired educator and administrator who currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Christian Friends of New Americans organization. She previously served as chair of the Momentum Academy Board which was formerly known as EAGLE College Prep. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in geography and education from Concordia University, a Master of Science in geography from Southern Illinois University and a Ph.D. in geography from the University of Chicago.

Michelle Mincks, of Bolivar, was appointed to the Board of Nursing Home Administrators.

Ms. Mincks currently serves as a business development consultant at Guardian Pharmacy of the Heartland and as co-administrator of Lakeshores Residential Care Facility. She serves as a member of the Board of Home Court Advantage and the Board of the Missouri Assisted Living Association. Ms. Mincks previously served as a board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology and sociology and a Master’s of Business Administration from Southwest Baptist University.

Ruby Trice, of Maryland Heights, was appointed to the Behavioral Analyst Advisory Board.

Dr. Trice currently serves as chief of staff for the Future Experience Office of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and as a member of the Maryland Heights Planning and Zoning Commission. Dr. Trice holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration and Doctorate of management in organizational leadership from Webster University.

Melissa Winston, of Grain Valley, was appointed to the State Committee of Marital and Family Therapists.

Ms. Winston currently serves as owner and therapist at 510 Counseling Group. She previously served as chief operating officer and therapist at Shelterwood Academy and as the program director for Teen Challenge of Oklahoma. Ms. Winston serves as the director of community service for the Rotary Club of Blue Springs, secretary of the Grain Valley Chamber of Commerce, and as an Advisory Board member of the University of Central Missouri Marriage and Family Therapy Program. She holds a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Capella University.

Libby Youse, of Shelbina, was appointed to the Board of Nursing Home Administrators.

Ms. Youse currently serves as a clinical instructor in long-term care and as a leadership coach at the University of Missouri – Sinclair School of Nursing. She has been a licensed Nursing Home Administrator for twenty-five years and has served in the past as a board member of the Missouri Health Care Association. Ms. Youse is also a certified dementia practitioner and infection preventionist. She holds a Bachelor of general studies with an emphasis in finance, business, and psychology from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

