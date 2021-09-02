GEC Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated is accepting grant applications.

Qualified applicants may apply for a grant by completing an application with supporting information. The deadline is October 1st.

The application is available at this link or by calling the Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 33 or 23. The trustees will review the applications, and successful applicants will be notified by October 15th.

The GEC Community Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant money in the areas of education, health, and rural development. Grants are open to eligible entities within the cooperative’s service area, which includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri. It also includes portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

