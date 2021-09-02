Livingston County Deputy certified as Rape Aggression Defense Training instructor

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Livingston County Deputy is now a Rape Aggression Defense Training Instructor.

Deputy Jennifer Plummer is now certified to help women learn and put to use techniques if they find themselves in a situation where their physical safety is at risk. Sheriff Steve Cox said Plummer attended RAD training in Grain Valley during August.

Cox says the course was about 40 hours and covered classroom and physical training.

Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter also applied for a grant through the United States Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was awarded equipment that can be used to train law enforcement officers and the community in Rape Aggression Defense Training. The equipment included an XP instructor suit made by RedMan Training Gear, a combat sports kick shield and a pair of strike pads. The training gear is valued at more than $2,400 and did not cost the sheriff’s office anything.

Sheriff Cox hopes to begin offering a RAD course or courses annually and is excited for the opportunity to help women of all ages stay safe.

