Employee of Trenton Hy-Vee is recipient of Legendary Customer Service Award

An employee at the Trenton Hy-Vee received the Legendary Customer Service Award at a surprise ceremony on September 2.

Meat Manager Keith Herring was presented the single highest honor given to a Hy-Vee employee. He has provided 34 years of service.

Family and friends attended the ceremony. Past and current employees also attended, including retired store directors Gary Wilson and Steve Busch. They were joined by current regional director Tim Michael and Trenton store manager Chad Boyd.

Winners of the Legendary Customer Service Award are nominated by fellow store employees, their store directors, and vendor partners. A nomination requirement is a short essay explaining how the employee exemplifies Hy-Vee’s five core fundamentals: helpful, friendly, honest, respectful, and dedicated. Eleven more employees will receive the award this year in surprise ceremonies at their respective locations.

The Legendary Customer Service Award was created in 2006. Since that time, 139 employees have received the honor. Past recipients at the Trenton Hy-Vee include Dave Bain in 2013 and the late Joel McCulley in 2015.

