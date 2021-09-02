Charges filed against victim of shooting in Mercer County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports charges have been filed against the victim of a gunshot in an incident on August 30, 2021.

David Walton has been charged with the felonies of second-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office reports Walton and a woman were in an ongoing relationship. Walton is accused of making verbal and physical threats to her. He is also accused of restraining her unlawfully and against her will despite her attempts to call 911.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office previously reported the sheriff’s office, and Mercer County Ambulance District responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot. They found a man with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. An ambulance took the man to a landing zone before a medical helicopter transported him to a hospital for medical treatment.

