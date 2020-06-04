GEC Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

The GEC Community Foundation, Incorporated is accepting grant applications from qualifying schools and organizations. Applicants may apply by completing an application with supporting information. The application is available at Grundy Electric website or by calling the Grundy Electric Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249 extension 33 or 23.

The application deadline is July 1st. The trustees will review applications, and successful applicants will be notified by July 17th.

The GEC Community Foundation assists schools and organizations with grant money for education, health, and rural development. The grants are open to eligible entities in the Grundy Electric Cooperative’s 12-county service area.

The service area includes Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy Counties as well as portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri. It also includes portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

