Patrol releases details of crash that claimed the life of DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark

The Highway Patrol has released information on the two-vehicle accident one mile north of Osborn the morning of Wednesday, June 3rd that caused the DeKalb County Sheriff’s death. A crash report shows an ambulance transported the sheriff, 43-year-old Andrew Clark of Maysville, to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, 71-year-old Robert Carpenter of Diller, Nebraska, received moderate injuries. Injuries were described as minor for passengers in that vehicle, 70-year-old Susan Carpenter of Diller, Nebraska as well as 17-year-old Kaylee Carpenter and 17-year-old Lexi Cary, both of Beatrice, Nebraska.

The pickup truck Clark was southbound on Highway 33 crossing over eastbound U. S. Highway 36 at Route M. The sports utility vehicle driven by Robert Carpenter was eastbound on U. S. 36. The SUV struck the passenger side of the sheriff’s pickup. Both vehicles ran off the south side of U. S. 36 and came to rest on their wheels.

The Patrol notes Clark did not wear a safety device while the driver and passengers in the other vehicle did.

The Patrol received assistance from the Missouri Department of Conservation, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and fire departments from Osborn and Cameron. Major Crash Investigation team members helped investigate the accident.

Other law enforcement agencies reported Clark was on-duty and attempting to assist one of his deputies when the crash happened. Multiple law enforcement agencies offered condolences online.

