Garage, as well as the contents and two vehicles destroyed by fire in Chillicothe

Just after 5 pm on Wednesday, the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a garage fire at number seven, East Bridge Street. The owner of the property was listed as Jeanette Lawson.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the garage fully involved in fire with two nearby vehicles also on fire. A spokesman said the fire was coming from two side windows and the overhead garage door area. An old bus that had been in front of the garage had been moved before firefighters arrived but received smoke damage.

The fire was brought under control in approximately four minutes with an estimated one thousand gallons of water and ten gallons of foam used to extinguish the blaze. The homeowner was asked to shut off electricity to the garage.

The fire department was at the scene on Bridge Street for more than one hour.

Chillicothe firefighters reported the garage, its contents, and two outside vehicles were a total loss. Minimal damage was noted to the house, which was next to the garage.

