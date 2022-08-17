Gallatin R-5 Board of Education to meet Thursday evening at 6 pm

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There will be a tax levy hearing and regular meeting on Thursday, August 18, for the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education.

The public hearing is at 5:45 in the Gallatin High School library. The proposed rate at Gallatin is $4.4791 per 100 dollars of assessed valuation. This includes $4.30 for the incidental fund and 17.25 cents for capital projects.

The regular meeting of the Gallatin Board of Education begins at 6 pm.

Following reports, the agenda includes an update on the 2022-23 budget, official approval of the tax levy, bus routes, summer maintenance, a special education compliance plan, and an executive session.