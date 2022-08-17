Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mikaela Rojas, daughter of Bryon and Alicia Rojas, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Market Steer at the Missouri State Fair. Mikaela is from New Boston and is a member of the Shelby 4-H Club. Mikaela’s prize-winning steer weighed 1,310 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer honor went to Laurin Dilly of Deerfield. She is the daughter of Kevin and Dolynn Dilly and is a member of the Nevada FFA Chapter. Laurin’s steer weighed 1,350 pounds.

On Aug. 20, both Mikaela & Laurin will sell their steers in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons. The Sale will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.