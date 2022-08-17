Putnam County Fair slated to run September 3 through the 10th in Unionville

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Fair next month will include multiple activities and concerts, including music by Jo Dee Messina and Dylan Scott. The fair will be in Unionville from September 3rd through 10th.

The Putnam County Fair will begin September 3rd with horse shows.

Exhibits can be entered on September 6th. There will also be a pet show, rabbit and poultry judging, a kiddie pedal pull, and a queen contest. The High Stakes Rodeo Bull Buckout and Mutton Busting will start at 7 o’clock that night. Adam Whitehead and Houston Fry will perform at the Unionville Country Club beer tent at 9:30.

Clover Kids small livestock, dairy cattle, dairy goat, Boer goat, and swine shows will be on September 7th. The Powerwheels Derby will be at 6:30 that evening, and the Lunatic Promotions Demolition Derby is at 7 o’clock.

There will be lamb, cattle, breeding cattle, and steer shows on September 8th. Other activities scheduled include a baby show and the master showman. Jarrod Turner will open for Jo Dee Messina at 7 o’clock that night.

The Putnam County Fair scheduled for September 9th includes logging arts, a kids obstacle course, a junior livestock auction, and an open bottle baby show. The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull will start at 6:30 that evening. The DDR band will perform at the UCC trackside beer tent at 9:30.

On the final day of the fair, September 10th, there will be a cornhole tournament, a tractor parade and car show, an ATV rodeo, mud drags, and a pie auction. Other activities planned include a 4-H project auction and a greased pig contest. Opening act Ashley Barron will perform at 7 o’clock that night before Dylan Scott. One Eye Open will perform at the UCC trackside beer tent at 9:30.

There will also be the Majestic Circus, a carnival, and Chicken Bingo at different times during the fair in Unionville. A carnival armband will be $20 in advance and $25 at the fair. A mega carnival pass will be $80.

A daily pass will cost $15 for September 6th and 7th and $25 for September 8th, 9th, and 10th. Children 12 years old and younger will be free. A season pass will cost $40 until August 24th and $45 after that date.

More information can be found on the Putnam County Fair website.