The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education finalized 2020-2021 expenditures and approved the 2021-2022 budget on June 17.

The Teachers Fund was zeroed out with the estimated amount of transfer of $395,000 from General Fund 1 to the Teachers Fund 2. Student accounts were zeroed out for athletics, basketball, football, golf, softball, track, and wrestling. A Transportation Fund transfer was approved for an estimated amount of $0 from General Fund 1 to Capital Projects Fund 4. Also approved was the greater of $162,326 or seven percent of the current year’s state adequacy target multiplied by the first preceding year’s weighted average daily attendance with an amount of $100,000 from General Fund 1 to Capital Projects Fund 4.

Anticipated revenues for the 2021-2022 budget total $6,993,439.45 and expected expenditures are $6,933,179.84 leaving a projected surplus of $259.61.

The move was approved of a certificate of deposit worth $2,020,337.16 to a money market account at BTC Bank.

The board accepted bids for paint from the Gallatin Lumber Company, food from Kohl Wholesale, dairy from Anderson-Erickson Dairy, and kitchen chemical from Ecolab.

Meal prices were approved. Prices will stay at $1.50 for elementary breakfast, $2.85 for elementary lunch, $1.25 for high school and middle school breakfast, and $3 for high school and middle school lunch.

The board approved the 2021-2022 Dyslexia, Assessment, and Safe Return to School plans.

Counselor Carrie Crouse was appointed as Gallatin R-5’s homeless liaison.

After a closed session, resignations were accepted from Second Grade Teacher Tyna Morrison, First Grade Teacher Sydney Meyers, and Second Grade Teacher Casey Jeffers.

Sheri Croy and Sariah Williams were offered elementary teacher positions, both for the second grade. Nikki Berry was offered an elementary special education aide position.

Coaching positions were offered to Chris Wever for head girls high school golf, Stephen Wood for head middle school football, and Jenny Stanhope for flags. Sebastian Vaughn was offered a drumline position.

