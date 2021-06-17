Abnormally dry conditions persist in northern Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The U. S. Drought Monitor Map of Missouri for this week shows moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions in Northern Missouri as well as in the eastern part of the state. The map was released on June 17th and is based on conditions as of June 15th.

The northern part of Harrison County, all of Worth County, and northern portions of Gentry and Nodaway counties show moderate drought conditions. There are abnormally dry conditions in the Green Hills area in the southern part of Harrison County, most of Mercer County, all of Grundy and Sullivan counties, the majority of Daviess County, and portions of Livingston, Linn, and Putnam counties. There has been only .47 of an inch of rain this month at Trenton, and Trenton is 3.56 inches below normal for precipitation year to date.

About one and a half percent (1.55%) of the state is experiencing moderate drought, 14.14% is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and 84.31% has no drought or abnormally dry conditions.

