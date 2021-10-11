“Freedom March” to be held in Chillicothe on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Promoters are calling it a Freedom March and it’s set for Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the north part of Chillicothe.

Those participating are to park vehicles at 405 Park Lane. The group, at 5:30, plans to march on the public sidewalk along Washington Street which also is Highway 65. The group said the event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Organizers are requesting that participants take U.S. flags and/or signs promoting “Liberty and Justice For All.”

Any questions are to be directed to [email protected]

