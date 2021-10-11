Three teenagers from Brookfield injured in crash on Jarboe Road

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three teenagers from Brookfield were injured Sunday afternoon when a truck ran off a Linn County road at a curve and overturned two miles east of Brookfield.

The youths, ages 16 and 17, were taken by ambulance to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The driver received minor injuries and the two passengers received moderate injuries. Names were not released by the highway patrol.

The truck, driven by a 16-year-old girl, was westbound traveling too fast for conditions while negotiating a curve, began to slide, and went off Jarboe Road.

The truck received extensive damage in the crash. Only the driver was reported to be wearing a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Linn County Ambulance, and Brookfield Fire Department.

Related