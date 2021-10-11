Daviess County Library to celebrate International Moon Event at Dockery Park

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Members of the public are invited to join Daviess County Library for International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, October 16 at 6:00 pm. The free event will be held at Dockery Park in Gallatin.

International Observe the Moon Night is a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science, exploration, and human culture. This annual event connects scientists, educators, and lunar enthusiasts from around the world.

The event at Dockery Park will be held from 6:00-10:00 pm and will include: solar telescopes, our backyard planetarium, rocket dogs & Tang, introduction to James Webb Space Telescope mission departing December 2021, telescopes 101, Escape Room board game, make your own telescope, learn about the life cycle of a star with a fun craft, moon-viewing through giant telescopes, and popcorn and a movie. Special subject matter experts and facilitators are Bob Riddle of NASA/JPL Solar System Educator; Dawn Grant, Lawson’s own astronomy guru and member of NASA’s Night Sky Network, and our library’s own “Mr. McCann the Science Man”. We are connecting you to real scientists, educators, and lunar enthusiasts in person and for all ages.

Most activities will be outdoors so dress appropriately, bring lawn chairs, flashlights, and/or binoculars. In case of rain, all activities will move indoors.

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with many contributors. LRO is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

