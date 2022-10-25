Free “Women in Agriculture” workshop to be held on November 10 in Green City

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Women with an interest in agriculture and wanting to learn about current agricultural topics are invited to attend a Women in Agriculture workshop, Thursday, November 10, from 9:00-3:15 pm at City Hall in Green City, Missouri. This free workshop is an opportunity to bring together farm women and those who work in the agriculture industry to engage with other women with similar interests.

Topics to be presented include succession and estate planning, weed management, farm leases, current farm rental rates, live life in full bloom, and NRCS/SWCD/FSA farm programs. All programs are taught by University of Missouri Extension field specialists and USDA personnel. Lunch will be provided.

The workshop is free but pre-registration is required by November 7. For more information or to register, contact the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866. This free workshop is sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension and local Soil Water Conservation Districts.

More detailed information such as panelists speaking at the event is available in the Women In Agriculture Workshop