Grundy County Commission seeking bids for snow removal

The Grundy County Commission is seeking bids for snow removal and ice melt application at the courthouse, former jail, and law enforcement center for 2022-2023.

Work would include the entrances and sidewalks of the courthouse and former jail and the sidewalks, entrances, and parking spaces at the law enforcement center.

Bids should list the cost per snow removal occurrence per location. They should also include the cost of applying ice melt only, for instances when no snow removal is needed, and a list of equipment to be used for snow removal.

Bid sheets can be picked up at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton. Bids will be accepted at the county clerk’s office until November 1st at 9 a.m.

The Grundy County Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or any portion of them.

