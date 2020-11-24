Four injured, including three teenagers, in I-35 crash near Lathrop

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four people received serious injuries, three of them teenagers from Lathrop, when two vehicles met Monday afternoon on an icy Interstate 35 two and one-half miles south of Lathrop in Clinton County.

Injured were the driver of a car, 18-year-old Devyn Robinson, and passengers 19-year-old Blake Brown and 19-year-old Kriston Pennington. Also with serious injuries was the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 71-year-old Eli Tatum of Braymer.

Robinson, Brown, and Tatum were taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital while Pennington went by ambulance to the North Kansas City Hospital.

An investigator reported the car driven by Ms. Robinson was southbound while Tatum’s SUV was northbound. The car reportedly slid on ice, went across the median, and struck the front of the SUV.

All occupants were using seat belts and both vehicles were demolished.

