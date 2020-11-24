Kirksville man arrested in Grundy County for violating order of protection

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kirksville man on November 23rd on the misdemeanors of violation of an order of protection for an adult and violation of a child protection order, first offense.

Forty-nine-year-old Jared Michael Newman’s bond was set at $25,000 cash only, and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 24th.

Court documents accuse Newman of violating the terms and conditions of an order of the Adair County Circuit Court by committing an act of domestic violence, communicating with or contacting someone, and threatening the person, causing emotional distress in Grundy County.

Newman is also accused of violating the terms and conditions of an order of the Adair County Circuit Court by communicating with or contacting a child and threatening the child, causing emotional distress.

