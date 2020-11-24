Big Rig driver killed after being ejected during crash; driver of second vehicle leaves the scene of the crash, later arrested

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A truck driver from Kansas City was killed and another driver from east-central Missouri was arrested following an accident before daylight Monday morning in Clinton County. The crash happened four miles east of Lathrop near the Caldwell-Clinton County line.

Pronounced dead at the scene was 44-year-old Benjamin Reed of Kansas City.

Reed was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound on Highway 116 when a westbound utility truck crossed into his lane and struck the side of the semi. The semi partially moved to the shoulder in an effort to avoid the oncoming truck. After impact, the tractor-trailer went out of control, traveled off the north side of the road where it overturned several times, ejecting Reed.

Reed was not using a seat belt and the big rig was demolished.

Nearly four hours after the accident occurred, utility truck driver 43-year-old John Pollock of Byrnes Mill, Missouri in Jefferson County was arrested and accused of three alleged felonies including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter in the 2nd degree, and tampering with a motor vehicle in the 1st degree.

Pollock was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Clinton County Jail.

