First month of new fiscal year in Trenton sees sales tax receipts climb into the black

This is the first month of the new fiscal year in Trenton and city sales tax receipts this month are up compared to May 2019.

Income received this month for general purposes is up nearly $2,800 compared to May, 2019, revenue from the capital projects sales tax is up nearly $1,400, and income this month for parks, transportation, and fire department needs is up by much smaller amounts.

In actual dollar figures, the general purposes sales tax produced more than $42,000 with the capital projects tax-generating about $21,000, the parks tax around $18,000, the transportation sales tax more than $13,000 and income this month from the tax form fire department equipment, training, and services are about $8,900.

Receipts from the tax for fire department needs started coming in November of 2016, and since then, they’ve totaled more than $607,000. Income from the transportation sales tax began to be received in November of 2017, since then, it’s produced more than $640,000. The money is used to pay the local share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project.

Once local payments are completed for the bridge replacement work, transportation funds can be used for other street improvement work in Trenton. The transportation sales tax is to be collected for ten years.

