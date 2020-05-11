Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire

Chillicothe firefighters on Saturday extinguished a small grass fire off Highway 65 at the north edge of Chillicothe.

Captain Derrick Allen reported firefighters arrived on the scene and found approximately one-quarter acre had burned about 50 yards behind Kelly’s Fireworks stand.

Approximately 100 gallons of water and a leaf blower were used to extinguish the grass fire. Allen reported no property damage. The name of the property owner was not available and the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

