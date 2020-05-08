Trenton City Council agenda to include several ordinances

A public hearing will be held at the Trenton City Council meeting next week regarding the Orscheln Farm and Home Tax Increment Financing Plan. The meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall Monday night, May 11, 2020 at 7 o’clock. The public can view the meeting on Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/j/87818723792).

There are several ordinances on the agenda. One would approve the Orscheln Farm and Home Tax Increment Financing Plan, the redevelopment area, and the redevelopment project as well as adopt a redevelopment agreement.

Another ordinance would approve a contract extension with the Green Hills Animal Shelter, Incorporated, for the care of animals in the City of Trenton.

Two ordinances would grant conditional use permits. One would be for Novus Ag to allow for the construction of a 175 by 80-foot building to store ag chemicals on the property at 915 B Shanklin. Another conditional use permit would be granted to Richard and Shirley Sibbit in care of GFG Inland Elevator and Grain to allow for the construction of a 20 by 40-foot building and an outdoor 70-foot scale on the property at 308 Johnson Drive.

Other ordinances would approve a proposal with RS Electric Corporation for integration services for the water treatment plant in Trenton and a construction contract agreement with Rodriguez Mechanical Contractors Incorporated.

Other items on the agenda for Monday night’s Trenton City Council meeting include swearing-in, Duane Urich, as a Fourth Ward council member and discussion and approval of Kitty and Ninth Street manhole replacement.

