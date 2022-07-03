Fireworks set off after designated time causing headaches for police officers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe assistant police chief Rick Sampsel reports officers have responded to numerous complaints of fireworks being set off past the allowed time in Chillicothe, which is 10 p.m. on July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd and 11 p.m. on July 4th. The allowable starting time on all four days in Chillicothe is at 8 a.m.

Sampsel asks the public to obey ordinances and not to discharge fireworks past the designated time as doing so, may submit violators to a court appearance and fines.

Fireworks may be discharged in Trenton until 10 p.m. on July 2nd and 3rd and midnight on July 4th. The starting time on all three days in Trenton is at 8 a.m.