Two injured in crash on Highway 210

Residents of Braymer and Lee’s Summit were hurt Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a car south of liberty.

Both occupants hurt were in the car. The driver, 26-year-old Bethany Milligan of Braymer, and a passenger in the car, 26-year-old Christian Seccio of Lee’s Summit, were taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle, 53-year-old Robert Smith of Richmond, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened on Highway 210 east of Highway 291 as the car was eastbound and the SUV was westbound attempting a left turn. The SUV hit the front end of the car.

Both vehicles were demolished and all three occupants were wearing seat belts.