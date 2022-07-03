Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County.

Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.

A Lenexa, Kansas resident, 26-year-old Brittany Sweeney, was arrested early Sunday in Ray County. Sweeney was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Sweeney was released after roadside processing.

A Kansas City man, 35-year-old Michael Alexander, was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County on a Jackson County felony failure to appear warrant. The patrol reports the warrant was in connection with an original charge involving marijuana. Alexander was bonded from the Caldwell County Detention Center.