FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition offers Missouri students last-minute help filing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Missouri students get a second chance at free help to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) this summer.

It’s all thanks to a series of events called the FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition, hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development. The Summer Edition events will be held from June 2, 2021, through July 15, 2021. The FAFSA is an important part of going to college. It is the primary way of determining students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities. Students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition events to offer free assistance and answer any questions students may have. The events will be held in person at Missouri Job Centers located throughout the state.“COVID-19 caused many interruptions, including the opportunity for many students to receive college planning assistance,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Offering a round of FAFSA Frenzy events this summer will provide extra support to students and families who may have delayed their decision to file or who may have just now decided to attend college in the fall.

”The FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition events are open to any student currently attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live, go to school, or plan to attend college. Attendees should create a Federal Student Aid account at the Federal Student Aid website before attending, and bring their log-in information, Social Security number, 2019 federal tax returns, W-2s, and records of investments or money earned. Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

June 2 – Jefferson City Job Center

June 8 – St. Joseph Job Center

June 10 – Kennett Job Center

June 15 – Hannibal Job Center

June 17 – Kirksville Job Center

June 22 – Rolla Job Center

June 24 – West Plains Job Center

June 29 – Chillicothe Job Center

July 13 – Joplin Job Center

July 15 – Park Hills Job Center

FAFSA Frenzy events are typically held from October through January in partnership with high schools, colleges and universities, and college access groups. However, due to COVID-19, FAFSA filing is down nationwide. Hosting FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition will provide extra opportunities to help students secure financial aid for the upcoming fall and spring semesters. For more information about FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition, visit the Journey to College website.

